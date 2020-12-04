Arik Air Sacks 300 staff

By Idowu Maryam

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of Arik Air has announced the sack of 300 staff members.

The airline said that the step became necessary because it’s management is having issues with it’s ability to efficiently continue it’s maintenance activities due to an increasing operational costs.

Arik air in a statement said its leadership has contacted the affected unions to negotiate a package for its affected staff.

“It is important to note that over 50% of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff has been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go off staff is naturally a difficult decision.

“Arik Air wishes the affected staff well in their future endeavours.”

Aviation unions on Thursday pointed out that it is in discussion with the companies management to discontinue with its industrial action which left passengers stranded at several airports across the country.

The action carried out by the union was as a result of the allegations of non-payment of staff salaries since April, adding that the company failed to pay or care for them after placing many of the workforce on a compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.