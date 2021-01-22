Armed Bandits Hit Kaduna Communities, Kill 4 Persons

By Seun Adeuyi

Armed bandits have killed four citizens in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement, at Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area, two persons, Dogara Yahaya, the Ward Head of Baranje village and Reuben Adamu were killed.

It noted that at Ungwan Sada in Giwa Local Government, armed bandits killed one Ibrahim Salisu after an attempt to kidnap him.

In the same vein, it said that a herder, Abdullahi Saleh, was killed by armed bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi local government area.

The statement quited Governor Nasir El-Rufai to have these reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.