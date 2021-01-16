0 comments

Armed Forces Day: “You Are A Failure” — Nnamdi Kanu Tells Buhari As Pigeons Refuse To Fly

By Seun Adeuyi
 

By Seun Adeuyi

Lader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has described Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.

He was reacting to the incident of pigeons refusing to fly after President Buhari released them from their cage during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, on Friday.

TheBreakingTimes reports that as a sign of peace, the President always releases some white pigeons from a cage during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The pigeons, however, refused to fly when Buhari opened their cage on Friday. The President had picked one of the pigeons and threw it into the air but it fled back into the cage immediately.

“This is to tell you that Nigeria is a failed country and Jubril called Buhari by the cabals is a failure too. Biafra is the only way,” Kanu wrote, while reacting in a tweet wrote:

