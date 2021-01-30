Armed Forces Reclaimed All Territories Occupied By Boko Haram Sect Under My Watch – Olonisakin

The immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.), has said that the Defence headquarters has made some modest achievements aimed at improving operational capacity, logistics, and welfare needs of officers and men serving in the Defence Headquarters.

He added that the armed forces reclaimed all the territories occupied by the Boko Haram sect under his watch.

He disclosed this while handing over to his successor, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor at the DHQ, Abuja on Friday.

He said in terms of organisation, some directorates of the DHQ were upgraded to departments to make them more impactful, adding that they included the former Directorate of Civil-Military Affairs, which had been upgraded to a department to scale up the non-kinetic operation.

According to him, “We all could recall that at the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Boko Haram terrorist group held sway in parts of the North-East Nigeria, where the sect occupied 20 out of 26 Local Government Areas in Borno State”.

“Our immediate challenge on the assumption of office was to flush out the Boko Haram and restore Nigeria’s sovereignty over these occupied territories. Gratefully, with the support of the political leadership and indeed all Nigerians, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my leadership was able to reclaim all territories that were then under the control of the Boko Haram”. Olonisakin said.

He further added that the Armed Forces was equally engaged in assisting the government in addressing other security issues, in line with their constitutional roles, stating that the various initiatives and collaborations led to the local production of some of the defence needs including meals-ready-to-eat, airboats, the prototype of an Improvised Explosive Devices detector with extended range, and local production of handheld radios in collaboration with Satcom of Namibia.

Furthermore, “There couldn’t have been a better choice of a seasoned senior officer who will hit the ground running as the Chief of Defence Staff”. He said.