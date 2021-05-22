Army Blames Weather for Crash that Killed Chief of Army Staff, 10 Others

The Armed forces High Command has released a statement on the air crash that killed Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff and ten others on Friday.

The Army said the incident was caused by inclement weather.

General Ibrahim Attahiru and his aides died in an air crash around 6:00pm on Friday.

A military Beachcraft 350 carrying him went down at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, claiming all passengers.

In a statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, the acting Director Defence Information blamed inclement weather for the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap,” the statement said.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.”