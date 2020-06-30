Army Chief Convoy Hits, Kills Elderly Motorcyclist

A motoring accident has yesterday been been confirmed in Katsina, involving a car in the convoy of the Commander 17 Brigade NA, Katsina , and a man on his Motorcycle.

According to investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo, eyewitnesses saw Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu, the victim, get overrun by the car on Yahya Madaki Way, along Kiddies Roundabout in Katsina.

“Had a police officer not been talked into picking him up from the accident scene, his body would have remained lifeless on the road”, Soyombo tweeted.

Salisu reportedly suffered multiple fractures on his arms and legs and very deep cuts to his head. The deceased was rushed to General Hospital Katsina where he was certified dead at 5:45pm.

According to Soyombo, the late Salisu’s daughter was set to be married in a few days.

“It was the wedding IVs he was distributing when he was killed by a vehicle in the convoy”, the Journalist said.

Roughly two hours after Salisu was pronounced dead, the 17 Brigade Army unit sent some representatives to the hospital to enquire about him, but they were referred to the police division handling the case.

The army authorities have confirmed the incident, saying it was an accident and promised to be fully involved in Salisu’s burial.

“The convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade NA, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident today 29 June 2020 during which the death of a road user was recorded,” the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement.

He added, “The late motorcycle rider was a 75-year-old man named Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina. The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.

“Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army led by the Brigade commander has visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial.”