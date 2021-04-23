Army Closes Camp, Evacuates Soldiers Over Bandit Attacks

The Nigerian Army has shut down its camp and evacuated its soldiers from Zagzaga community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, less than 24 hours after bandits attacked a military camp in the community.

Following the attack, the Army, with the help of local youths, has launched a search for one missing soldier.

Around 60 bandits stormed a military camp in the said community on Wednesday morning, engaging soldiers in a gunfight, with some of the bandits reportedly seriously wounded.

Except for the camp’s missing RSM, none of the soldiers were hurt in the attack.

According to a source near to the community, the bandits launched organized attacks on some communities in the region just hours after the soldiers left the community in what the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matene, described as a “tactical withdrawal.”



In the midnight attacks, about 15 people were reportedly abducted from these towns, leaving the areas largely abandoned as residents reportedly fled to neighboring villages.

Zagzaga, Zhani, Guni, and Maraban Daudu were among the communities targeted last night.

When questioned about the latest incident, the Secretary of State Government said the military camp was temporarily closed for tactical reasons, but that the military had been stationed in the community for the past five years due to the infamous nature of the region

