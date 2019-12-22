Army extends duration of special operations in S/East, S/South, others

The Nigerian Army said it has extended its earlier deadline for the ongoing operations in the South East, South-South and Benue State by two weeks.

The ongoing special operations are Operation Atilogwu Udo 1 for South-East; Operation Crocodile Smile IV for South-South and Operation Ayem Akpatuma II for Benue State.

The Army, in a statement, Sunday, by its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the exercises initially billed to end on December 23, 2019, had been shifted to January 7, 2020.

It explained that its action was informed by what it called “tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing operations exercises across the country especially in the aspect of Exercise Positive Identification.”

The statement read in full: “Owing to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing Operations/Exercises across the country especially in the aspect of Exercise Positive Identification, the Nigerian Army (NA) has extended the deadline for the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV from the 23rd of December 2019 to 7th of January, 2020.

“Recall that in her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the NA, through a Press Release made on the 25th of September 2019, alerted members of the public of the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria.

” All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from the 7th of October 2019 to 23rd of December 2019.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.

“He deeply appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV across the country so far and solicits same support as the Exercises run through the said extension period.”