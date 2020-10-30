Army, Police Were Ordered By Gov Wike To Kill IPOB Members – Nnamdi Kanu Alleges

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike ordered the police and army to kill members of the IPOB.

Recall that an executive order was signed by Wike to reinforce the complete ban on IPOB and its activities in the state of Rivers.

“We have little against the existence and actions of the constitutionally outlawed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and whatever that party stands for in the state of Rivers,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“It is obviously a terrorist organization whose presence, religion, mission and actions are strongly opposed even by the government and the citizens of the country’s south-eastern states.”

Kanu said in a tweet on Friday, “Nyesom Wike, the little Hitler of Rivers State had a closed door meeting with lawyers where he instructed them that the army and police should not bring any detained IPOB member to court but rather execute him.”

He added, “Perhaps Wike knows that we know. Vengeance belongs to the King”.