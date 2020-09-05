Army Says It Has Subdued Bandits In the North West Region

The Nigerian Army said that it has subdued bandits operating in the North West region of the country.

It also revealed that the troops of the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to North Western states to fight banditry and other criminal activities have succeeded in curbing insecurity in the region particularly in Kastina State.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Saturday in Katsina.

He said’; “the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to assist operation Hadarin Daji have succeeded in degrading the acts of criminalities carried out by the bandits.

“There is no gainsaying that the hitherto crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of this zone by bandits activities have been restored to normalcy”

”So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralized, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

”large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special), and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

” In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.”

He also acknowledge the effort of the troops for their resilience in the fight against insecurity and banditry in the northwest and called on members of the public to continue to supply credible information to the Army.