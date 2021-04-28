Army To Nigerians: Stop Sharing Photographs Of ‘Killed-In-Action Soldiers’ On Social Media

The Nigerian Army has pleaded with Nigerians on social media, who share graphic pictures of personnel killed in the cause of defending and protecting the country from its adversaries.

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the Director, Army Public Relations, made the plea in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Yerima, the act was not only unpatriotic but insensitive and utterly reprehensible.

The officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army deployed to various theatres of internal security operations were on legitimate duties, the Army spokesperson said.

Yerima said that they were also in the harm’s way to defend and protect the country from those bent on destroying it.

He said that troops put their lives on the line to ensure that innocent citizens and institutions of the state were protected from violent criminals in the course of carrying out the constitutional mandate.

Yerima also said that sometimes, the gallant officers and soldiers were meted with the worst form of savagery by the heartless adversaries whose intent was to instill fear on of the citizenry.

However, he questioned the glee with which some people shared the gory pictures of officers and soldiers who were either killed-in-action or wounded-in-action in the media.

His words, “These unpatriotic acts are often done without any modicum of consideration for the memories of the departed personnel or their family members.

“In some cases, their loved ones do find out about their unfortunate death in such callous manner before they are even contacted by the military authorities.

“One can only imagine the trauma and pain such families go through waking up to see the gory pictures of their loved ones splashed on the social media.

“The Nigerian Army considers this despicable and unpatriotic act totally unacceptable and will henceforth take legal actions to protect troops who die in action from being ridiculed on social media or any platform.”