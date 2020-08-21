“Arrest Him” Video: Secondus Asks World Powers To Punish Gambari, Oshiomhole

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged world powers to punish Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, and Adams Oshiomhole, All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-National Chairman.

The PDP National Chairman spoke against the backdrop of the viral video where Gambari and iOshiomhole were allegedly discussing arrest of opposition members.

Secondus, who made the demand at the PDP National Headquarters on Thursday, told the media that a visa ban was necessary for their alleged conspiracy to subdue opposition and rig the September 19, 2020 governorship elections in Edo State.

The Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency had stated that the duo would not do anything to undermine a free and fair exercise.

But Secondus declared that the threat to the nation’s democracy was becoming more and more real by the day.

While calling on the National Assembly to call for the tape of the video and examine thoroughly its content with a view to acting appropriately, he pointed out that the constitution and the Electoral Act are clear on blatant undermining of democracy by clamping down on the opposition.

He said PDP found out alleged efforts of APC leaders to arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into falling for their moves to shift the election.

“The leaked video, which has been confirmed by the Presidency, says it all, the plan to arrest and keep away all opposition leaders and clear the way for the rigging machinery of APC to roll through.

“I call on the INEC and the Judiciary to stand firm in defence of democracy and not yield to the manipulative tendencies of APC government,” Secondus added.