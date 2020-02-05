‘Arrest me if you can’- ex SGI, Uche Onyeagocha dares Imo Govt

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of Imo state, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha has described Hope Uzodinma-led government as lacking powers to enforce law and order.

The former SGI said he will continue to see the new government as an illegitimate one, adding that he is not afraid of arrest while saying the truth.

He laid this claims in Owerri while fielding questions with newsmen.

Onyeagocha maintained that since Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow in view of the process that brought him into power, the government, he argued will not last, adding that plans are in top gear to reverse the Supreme Court verdict.

According to him, a police officer simply identified as Rabiu was alleged to have presented fake results to the court in lieu of the claimed 388 polling booths, expressing bitterness that the said police officer never visited any of the booths.

“The police officer was with me at the INEC office Owerri throughout the election. Tell me how he managed to procure those fake results.”

He has however called on Senator Hope Uzodinma to stop parading himself as the Governor of the state, pointing out that neither the All Progressives Congress nor Action Alliance had guber candidates at the last election.

Similarly, he urged the remaining PDP members at the State Assembly to be steadfast and expectant of a reversal of the Supreme court judgement.

Source: DAILYPOST