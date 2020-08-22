Arrest, Prosecute Persons That Task Traders Illegally In Akwa Ibom – Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has recently directed security agencies in the state to make arrest and equally punish any group or individual that would want to collect money from traders in the state.

This revelation was confirmed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, in Uyo.

“The address came to be as there has been unexplained collection of unauthorized levies from the traders even as they have been given a task break by the government of the state.

According to him, “every trader in virtually all the markets were issue an holiday from tax payment by the state governor which is still on, he advised them further to without hesitation report any act of tried extortion to security personnel around”.

“Governor Emmanuel directed organization committees, markets unions to suspend collecting levies from all traders till further notice”, he stated.

Continuing, he said be aware that the tax holiday issued by the Governor is still on point and therefore, anyone that tries to collect money from traders as against the governor’s directives will be punished accordingly.

“Any person or group that flouts the order from the governor, security agencies should immediately make arrest, saying that the Government in the state urges traders to obey the law at every given time and worry less about extortion by another individual”, he added.