Arrest Those Who Violate Social Distancing Laws In Edo State – Group Urges

The Governor’s Mandate, a political lobby group has urged the IGP and the Covid-19 Task Force in Edo State to arrest those who violate social distancing rules in Benin City, Edo State.
In a statement signed by the Chairman of The Governor’s Mandate, Earl Osaro Onaiwu.
The group called on the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to prosecute 200 persons who were present at the residence of the Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen to conduct a mock primary election.
The Governor’s Mandate urged the police to declare everyone who attended the mock primary wanted so as to face the law and also be quarantined for 14 days to avoid a potential spread of the Virus.
