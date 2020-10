Nigerians have called for the arrest of Police officers alleged to have killed ‘Innocent’ citizens.

The hashtag #ArrestKillerOfficers is currently trending on Twitter as Nigerians ask the relevant authorities to take action.

See below:

https://twitter.com/TzOlawale/status/1317348233358790657?s=19

#EndSARS is the good morning message, to our gallant protesters I pray we do not lose anyone again. #ArrestKillerOfficers is long overdue and open all SARS cells nationwide it’s a kidnappers den. — Moshood Habeeb (@BimboMoshood) October 17, 2020

This police man is notorious for crimes against humanity and is a well known killer officer who takes joy at murdering his victims in cold blood 🩸 and even members of the NPF are fully aware of his nefarious atrocities #EndSARS #ArrestKillerOfficers https://t.co/wIrj8MyI2S — One Nation 🇳🇬 (@omapitbull23) October 17, 2020

Some families will never see their sons and Daughters again, A single Police officer had killed over 100 people and drowned their bodies and you're there not still bothered about this protest. I would have said "May God Punish you" but I'll be calming down #ArrestKillerOfficers pic.twitter.com/3A9KpWNtYg — SoRo SoKe (@EbireFameMusik) October 17, 2020

Yesternight thugs attacked Alausa protesters. This is the 2nd of such attack within one week. Lagos CP, Hakeem Odumosu is yet to arrest the thugs. If any protester is arrested in Lagos again we'll file a lawsuit against the CP.#ReformTheNigeriaPolice#ArrestKillerOfficers — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) October 17, 2020