Arsenal Legend, Patrick Vieira Set For Premier League Return

Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira has been linked with a return to the Premier League as the manager of Crystal Palace.

The former midfielder has spent the last few months without a job after being fired by Nice late last year.

He is a member of the Arsenal “invincible” team and has been a senior manager since 2016.

He managed Nice from 2018 until last year and would want to get to work as quickly as possible.

The Athletic says the future of current Palace manager, Roy Hodgson remains unclear and Vieira features high on their list of possible replacements.

The Frenchman has been linked with a managerial role in England for some time now and was reportedly considered by Bournemouth earlier in the season also.

Hodgson has helped to establish Palace as a stable Premier League side, but he is in the final months of his current deal and no new contract has been offered to him yet.

Just Arsenal.com opines that the Eagles have time to decide if they want to keep him or make a change.

If they decide to change things up in the summer, Vieira might be handed the leadership of the club.