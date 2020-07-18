Arsenal Reaches FA Cup Final For The 21st Time With Win Against Manchester City

Arsenal FC on Saturday, reached the FA Cup final for the 21st time after beating former Cup Champions Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ensured that it was the London side that gets the ticket and opportunity of winning the cup for an impressive 13th time.

Arsenal’s boss Mikel Arteta executed his master plan in the game, by allowing Manchester City lion share of the possession, sat back and hit City with organized and well precised counter attacking plays.

Their efforts was rewarded when their Gabonise Striker, Aubameyang scored in each half of the game, which made the game to end 2- 0 in favour of the Londoners.

Few days after the Londoners won Premier League Champions Liverpool FC, they impressed further by beating City and are now waiting for Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United on August 1, in the other game of the semi-final, so as to determine who their opponent will be in the finals.

Arteta stated his intent earlier in mid-week when he urged their owners to spend like rivals, so the club can once more contest at the desired level. During the game, he consistently yelled at his players to continue moving the ball forward instead of otherwise.

Their opponent City, who also were until now unbeaten in their previous 22 cup encounters, were far from their usual best, as opportunities were squandered by them.

Their England star, Raheem Sterling wasted the best chance of his team, when he shot wide from Kevin De Bruyne’s pass.