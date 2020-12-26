Arsenal Victory: Atiku Subs Son Over Chelsea Loss to Arsenal

By Onwuka Gerald

Following Arsenal Football club’s Saturday victory against London rival, Chelsea FC, Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has trolled and called out son, Alhaji Mustapha, @HHMuataphaAA who is a well known Gunners supporter.

The ex-vice President after the game ended, called out his son, @HHMuataphaAA, saying if it was before, the son would have reached out to him first.

According to him, he is yet to hear from his son as it is almost half an hour since the #ARSCHE game ended.

Atiku is a supporter of Arsenal football club whereas his son, Alhaji Mustapha supports Chelsea.

His Tweet:

“I would usually expect my son, @HHMustaphaAA to reach out to me on days like this, but it is almost half an hour since the #ARSvCHE game ended, no word. Can anyone tell me why?

