Pakistani Blogger and Columnist Arshad Farooq Butt Biography

Arshad Farooq Butt is a Pakistani Blogger and Columnist. He writes Features and Columns for Dunya News, Punjab Lok Sujag and Sama News.

Early Life and Education

Arshad Farooq Butt was born in Chichawatni village on March 15, 1983. He schooled at GPS Chichawatni and did his matriculation from Government High School Chichawatni city.

Later, he passed his intermediate examination from Army College Murree. He passed his graduation and Masters in English Language and Literature from Bahauddin zakariya university Multan.

Journalistic Career

Arshad Farooq Butt started his career by writing in Sama Newspaper where his columns published under the title of Autowriting.

Later, he wrote columns for Dunya Urdu Blogs and features for Punjab Lok Sujag. He wrote Afsanas for some literary organizations.

He is the admin of the UAE URDU, the first Urdu news webiste of United Arab Emirates which provides articles on visa issues and covers the issues of Pakistanis in Dubai. We ll add more information about his career and will keep updating this page.

Also Read:

Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani Biography

Pakistani Author And Spiritualist Bano Qudsia