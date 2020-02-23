Asisat Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barcelona win

Super Falcons and Barcelona player, Asisat Oshoala, scores a hat-trick in Barcelona women 6-0 win against Logrono at the in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola on Saturday, as she continues her impressive goal-scoring form.

Oshoala’s treble against Logrono made it her second hat-trick of the season for Barcelona.

The African Women’s Footballer of the Year award winner has been in fine form for the Calatans, scoring 15 goals in her last 10 outings for the Spanish side.

Marta Torrejon opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 33rd minute and a minute later Oshoala set up Alexia Putellas to double the lead.

Putellas scored her second goal of the game following an assist from Stephanie van der Gragt with just few minutes to the end of the first half.

Oshoala put the game beyond the reach of the home side after finding the back of the net the 54th minute before Aitana Bonmati set up the Falcons captain for her brace 16 minutes later.

She completed her treble in the 89th minute after she was assisted by Mariona to complete the rout.

Oshoala has now scored 20 goals in 19 league matches and a total of 26 in 24 games in all competitions.

She is now joint top scorer with Barcelona teammate Jenni Hermoso on the Primera Iberdrola topscorer chart with 20 goals.

Barcelona currently tops the league chart with 56 points from 20 matches.