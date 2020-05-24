Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, has commiserated with Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and the people of Yobe over the death of the Chief of Judge of the state, Justice Musa Nabaruma.

Nabaruma died in an Abuja hospital after a protracted renal disease.

He served as Yobe’s number one judicial official for about 10 years, having been sworn in since 2011 in that capacity.

The late chief judge has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

While expressing his condolences to the family, he described the late chief judge as a courageous and diligent judicial officer.

In his condolence letter to Governor Buni, which he personally signed, Tinubu said: “I received with great shock and grief, the news of the death of an illustrious public servant and a jurist of high intellectual repute, Hon. Justice Musa Nabaruma, Chief Judge of Yobe State.

“The late Chief Judge was not just the longest serving in that capacity in the history of Yobe State, he was highly respected by all for his sense of justice, fairness, and equity.

“As a judicial officer, he discharged himself creditably. “On behalf of myself and my wife, Oluremi, I wish to express our sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the Nigerian Judiciary, his immediate and extended family as well as the entire people of Yobe State on this irreparable loss. Our hearts are with you all at this moment.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, comfort his family and give us all the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Asiwaju Tinubu Mourns Yobe Chief Judge Nabaruma — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) May 23, 2020