Aso Rock: Speculations and permutations

With the recent death of the erstwhile Chief of Staff to the President, power brokers within the corridors of power have been at war.

There have been reports and speculations on who likely might be named as successor to late Abba Kyari and from all indications no member of the cabal is likely to succeed him. This development has not gone down well with top ranking members who have been positioning themselves for the post. Top of the initial speculation was Babagana Kingigbe who according to our source got rejected by the First Lady.

Reports reaching us claims The Sultan of Sokoto had to intervene in the power tussle between the First Lady who had rejected Mamman Daura as well.

Accordingly, a moderate Northern Muslim is being lined up for the post of Chief of Staff. Names like former Presidential aspirant and Czar of the Anti Corruption crusade, Nuhu Ribadu; former Milad of Lagos, Buba Marwa; Adamu Adamu; Mallam Shekarau former Governor of Kano State along with a surprising twist to the list former Chairman of the APC John Oyegun.

Also twitter user @jacksonpbn took to his page to disclose that the ADC to the President Colonel Mohammed Lawal has blocked the President’s men Mamman Daura and Sabiu Tunde Yusuf from accessing the office of the late CoS and withdrawing document after both attended the burial of the late Chief of Staff.https://twitter.com/jacksonpbn/status/1252371095019065346?s=19