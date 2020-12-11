Assist 200,000 Refugees In Chad, Niger To Return, Gov Zulum Begs Buhari

By Onwuka Gerald

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has solicited with the Federal Government to assist 200,000 Nigerian refugees of Borno origin currently in Niger, Cameroon and Chad republics to return home.

The Governor made the appeal in a goodwill message at a meeting between stakeholders on Implementation of Global Compact on Refugees in Abuja on Friday.

The governor described the meeting to be hysterical and at the same time commendable.

According to him, “The refugees, numbering about 200,000 of Borno origin, presently residing in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have requested that they want to come home, they have been agitating for quite sometime now to return to Nigeria”.

“That is why I am pleasing with the Federal Government to help.

He continued that the Borno Government in achieving this, is ready to corroborate to full effect with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We can do this with the target of selecting a suitable place for their return,” Zulum added.