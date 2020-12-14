Assist Security Agencies In Carrying Out Their Responsibilities – DSS To Nigerians

By Adejumo Enock

The Department of State Services has called on the Nigerian Citizens to support security agencies and the Government in curbing security challenges in the country.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the agency, Yusuf Bichi at the Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020) in Abuja.

The Director-General who was represented by the service spokesman, Peter Afunaya said, that the support of the citizens was important in areas of intelligent gathering.

He added that all the bad people involved in this are living in our neighborhoods and urges the citizens to report any identified one to the security agencies.

He said the people should stop blaming security agencies and rededicate themselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any insecurity.

According to him, “We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and the government. Security is no longer for government and security agencies; there is a need for collaborative efforts and partnerships. You continue to stay in your comfort zones and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need have you brought it?”.

He Further stated that, “All those bad people are part of our communities; they live in our neighbourhoods. If you know one, tell the security agencies about him. If you have not done all these, it’s time for us to have a rethink; it’s time for us to have a change of mind to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any insecurity”.