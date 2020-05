Globally, people are regarded wealthy due the money influence they possess.

But, Maxi Gburugburu, has kicked against it saying, associating money with wealth is nonsense.

This, he stated in a thread shared via his Twitter handle, @Maxigburugburu1, on Sunday.

See thread below:

My daughter asked me one morning: “Daddy, are you rich?”. Now, I know this lass, she is filled with wisdom at just 5. I wanted to tread cautiously. So, I said yes. She said “wow, so Daddy, you have up to $2,000”? I was like “no baby,I have you,you are reason why I am rich”. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

Sleep when I sleep on the floor. My daughter enjoys sleeping there with me. I really don’t know the number of cars I own( just two days ago I bought ten more for office use) but I have never driven a car before in my life. In fact, I stopped hopping taxis just a year ago at the — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

I have discovered that our ancestors knew this secret when they said that “ onye nwere mmadu ka onye nwere ego”( he that has real people is bigger than he with lots of money, literally). An Oriental Brothers rendition of same proverb is that only when the corpse starts smelling — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

You. Fake love will commiserate with you in person but in its heart it’s doing back flips and imaginary fist thumps. Look, I know what I am saying. Years ago, my then best friend finished eating nsala soup with me prepared by my beautiful wife in the same plate and 30 minutes — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

Behind your back? We have seen all that. The irony of this is: people can bring you down from your loftiest heights faster than a bad business decision would. So, it is possible to be rich and yet be poor. Poor because you are surrounded by fake ass “friends” that won’t — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

Corner.Your “meanest mannest men”. Now, these won’t be afraid to tell you the truth no matter how bitter. Be wary of those that tell you what you want to hear. They are your real enemies. Take not what they say but what they do for actions are the litmus test of real friendship. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

Possé around you. Just one or two in your corner is all you need. The same ones that lost our number back then started looking for us on different social media platforms when we stopped having bank accounts but started owning banks. Some may never get a second chance so don’t — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020

Your real person will extend a hand to lift you up when you are down. Not these fake ass ones. They will arrange your burial while you are still breathing. That was the lesson that I was putting across to my daughter, we are rich when we have people who “genuinely” love us. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) May 24, 2020