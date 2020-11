Nigerians on social media have appealed to the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to end the lingering strike action.

According to the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, there was no way workers whose salaries have been withheld for months could be convinced to return to work without being paid.

See below:

ASUU and FG are still doing foreplay. By the time they start having intercourse, you people will go and learn carpentry work. Una never start. — Richard (@meettherichard) November 4, 2020

Dear Nigerian Students, we most join hands to call on FG to accept UTAS as an appropriate system for Nigerian universities. UTAS is made in Nigeria and It’s Free. IPPIS is under US base company & will cost about 5 billion Naira per Year.



ASUU and FG saga should come to an end. — LANDLORD™️✨🤴🏽 (@aminuyaro_) November 4, 2020

Asuu and FG meets today, what are your expectations? 🤷🏽‍♀️ — QUEEN MOTHER OF CANADA 🇨🇦💎✨ (@rutie_xx) November 4, 2020

Any ASUU and FG meeting should have student representatives. At least then we'd get to know why all their meetings yield no fruit…. and we'll know who to send thunder to as well😂 # ASUU — Qing_mee🤘👑 (@Sarauniya_Mimi) November 4, 2020

If e sure for ASUU and FG, they should televise their meeting — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) November 4, 2020