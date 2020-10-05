ASUU Chairman Says FG’s Lies Won’t End Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that the lies employed by the Federal Government over owed allowances would not make the union suspend the strike action.

The union condemned the claim by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige that they have suspended the six-month-old strike, adding that moves like that would only make worse the issue rather than provide solution.

Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole revealed through a statement that unless government heed to their demands which includes tertiary institution funding, that they would in no way suspend the strike.

The statement also read that members of the union in some universities like UNIMAID and MOAU are owed sixth months salaries.

According to him, “The Government through its Accountant-General of the Federation withheld five months check deducted from the salaries of our members.

“They also enlisted members of the union into the National Housing Fund Scheme and has since been deducting illegally the salaries of our members.

“Our resolution thus is that as long as the Federal Government continues to spread lies and propaganda against the union, we will continue with the strike action”, he added.