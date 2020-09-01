“ASUU Doesn’t Really Care About Students’ Career” — Twitter Reacts As ASUU Says #schoolsreopening Is Suicidal

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), yesterday, warned the Federal Government that attempts to reopen tertiary institutions without taking concrete steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be suicidal.

Following the federal government’s plan to reopen tertiary institutions, ASUU raised the alarm that the it should be ready for any possible negative consequences.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, the Lagos Zonal coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, lamented that the government made arrangements for special bailout funds for airline operators and other private entities but did not extend the same arrangement to public universities.

Below are reactions BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter:

ASUU said its Its suicidal to re-open University now, but if the FG pays the bill and clear everything, it becomes safe & not suicidal. I don't know if they are taking Nigeria student for fools or think the little they've learned is just how to toast their children…. Nonsense! — 𝐃𝐫 MOHNICE💉 (@Official_mohnyc) August 31, 2020

Which one is #schoolsreopening is suicidal? After all the mingles at market squares and other crowded areas. — A M E E N U✨⚕️ (@Ameenu_IG) August 31, 2020

God let ASUU suffer for 600 years pic.twitter.com/tir88CmaGB — Abdken (@Abdken2) August 31, 2020

It's better for someone to tell you "thunder strike you" than ASUU strike you. Because ASUU nah sure bet, they must strike. pic.twitter.com/WBXt4jO7M5 — Abdulsalam (@Harbdulsallam) August 31, 2020