ASUU: FG Takes Decision On IPPIS… Shehu Sani Begs Lecturers To End Strike

By Seun Adeuyi

Ex-Lawmaker Shehu Sani, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to call off the industrial action.

The former Kaduna Central Senator was reacting to the latest decision reached by the Federal Government in a bid to pacify ASUU.

The government, in an effort to end the seven months strike had excluded Universities lecturers from the the payment system of the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System, (IPPIS).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this, while addressing reporters after a meeting with the leadership of ASUU in Abuja on Friday.

According to Ngige the government had decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues.

The former Anambra Governor added that an additional N15 billion for the revitalisation fund of public universities will be paid to the union.

He added that “this money would make it a total of N35 billion committed as revitalisation fund by the government following the payment of N20 billion earlier.”

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSanj, on Friday, the former lawmaker while commending the federal government for its latest decision, urged the union to consider the offer.

His tweet read: “The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65Billion, if true is commendable. Its the triumph of resilience and as an uncompromising supporter of ASUU, I call on the academics to consider this and restore their services. And no breach please.”

The reported exclusion of ASUU from IPPIS and the provision of N65Billion,if true is commendable.Its the triumph of resilience and https://t.co/LaO4Rwt2jX an uncompromising supporter of ASUU,I call on the academics to consider this & restore their services.And no breach Pls. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 20, 2020