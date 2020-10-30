ASUU Insists On Rejection Of IPPIS, Says Some Profs Were N8,000 As Salary In Some Months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday lamented that due to the Integrat­ed Payroll and Personnel Informa­tion System (IPPIS) introduced by the Federal Government, some university lecturers were losing up to 70 percent of their salaries while some professors received N8, 000 as monthly salaries for several months.

President of the union, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, also ex­plained that ASUU was yet to call off its ongoing strike because the Federal Government had made a smooth negotiation impossible.

Disclosing this on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, the national body of the university lecturers said that government to conduct an integrity test on the Unithey were waiting for the versity Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a home-grown pay­ment platform created by ASUU in place of the gov­ernment’s IPPIS. ­

He also accused the Fed­eral Government of reneg­ing on agreements with the union since 2013, includ­ing frustrating the plan by ASUU to introduce an alter­native payment system for university lecturers.

While calling for the un­derstanding of students and their parents, he said that as far as they were concerned, they did not have any issue with going back to work but wanted more sincerity on the part of the government.

Ogunyemi said: “People are losing about 50 to 70 percent of their salaries. In fact, there were professors that were paid about N8,000 in some months on our cam­puses.

“So, we don’t expect something otherwise be­cause that platform is not meant for the university system.

“If people are going back to the universities and they will be paid half or less of their usual salaries, how can we cope with that?

“And salary is not the only issue, like I said, there were allowances that were discussed; there was the is­sue of salary scale.

“If we have been on the same salary structure for 11 years, I think our members have the right to say, No, that cannot happen. Government has made it difficult for smooth negotiation.”

It would be recalled that ASUU embarked on an in­dustrial action about eight months ago across the coun­try, following its dispute with the Federal Govern­ment over their insistence on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Sys­tem (IPPIS) in the payment of university lecturers’ sal­aries and allowances.

ASUU, on its part, de­veloped a home-grown payment platform, UTAS, which it believes guaran­tees the autonomy of the university.