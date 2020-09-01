ASUU: ‘Our Union Will Stop At Nothing To Expose University VCs Rigging Appointments’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday pledged to expose unnamed Vice Counselors of some universities, who, according to the Union, are manipulating appointments and promotions of staff.

“In the face of the ongoing Industrial dispute by the Union, COVID-19 lockdown and closure of schools (particularly, universities), some VCs are rigging the processes of appointments and promotions”, ASUU said in a statement on Facebook.

The Union added that the said manipulations are occurring in tandem with the connivance of staff of IPPIS(Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System).

“Our union will expose such and stop at nothing in invalidating products of any rigged process”, ASUU pledged.

This is following an alarm raised by ASUU, Calabar Zone, on Monday that some Vice-Chancellors in Nigeria Universities are manipulating the processes of appointments and promotions in the system.

ASUU has also berated the efforts of some universities to hasten resumption, saying their agitations are spurred by selfish motives.

ASUU said, “some universities serving as cash cows to the government are clamouring for re-opening of schools. The very impetus for this is to continually exploit Nigerians via school fees”.

“Regrettably, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. One thing is obvious, they do not care about the safety and lives of Nigerians; all they care about is how to exploit the system for their personal benefits. They are capitalists; they are given to cupidity”, the Union added.

ASUU had earlier warned the government not to reopen universities until it is ready to put out appropriate preventive measures that will curb the spread of the virus among students in these institutions.