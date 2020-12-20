ASUU Strike: NANS Issues 16 Days Ultimatum For FG To Resolve Issues

By Adejumo Enock

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has given the Federal Government a sixteen days ultimatum to resolve its impasse with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU

The President described the ongoing strike action by ASUU as the longest so far,

The student body said that it would mobilise its members to block all Federal highways indefinitely at the end of the ultimatum until the issue is resolved.

The President of NANS Comrade Sunday Asefon, while addressing a press conference in Katsina State after a visit to the rescued Kankara school boys said this.

According to him, “it is ridiculous that government and ASUU have not found a common ground yet and this is leaving us with no other alternative than to do everything within our power to bring an end to this strike”.

Asefon said, “If by January 5, 2022, there is no resolution, we will take take strategic actions including mobilising all students from all over the country to march on the streets and block all Federal roads indefinitely”.

While speaking, Asefon also demanded the inclusion of students Representatives on the negotiating team, “so that no, one will come out of the meeting and deny anything.”