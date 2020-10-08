ASUU Strike: Salaries Will Be Paid Only To Workers On IPPIS – Buhari Warns

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that only workers enrolled on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) will be paid salaries.

He gave this disclosure while presenting the 2021 Budget of N13 trillion at the National Assemble.

President Buhari gave review on performance of 2020 Budget, adding that decision to not pay workers not enrolled on IPPIS was none other than to minimize personnel cost.

According to him, “Personnel cost contributed to most expenditure made by them within seven months to 31st of July, saying that it accounted for 34% of total spending from the Federal Government.

“To checkmate further unauthorized allowances, only workers on IPPIS will be paid their salaries”, he stated.

President Buhari further disclosed that directives has been given to agencies to follow lay down procedures before recruiting anyone.

“Violation of any of the directives will attract sanctions.

ASUU before now rejected IPPIS, saying that it breaches University autonomy and will bring universities under direct civil service control.