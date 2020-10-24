ASUU To Nigerian Government: Engage The Youths, Don’t Kill Them

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has condemned reports of violent attacks on protesting youths under the aegis of #EndSARS, killing and maiming a number of them, in Lagos and other states of the federation.

Earlier this week at the Lekki Toll Plaza, light was switched off, while armed security operatives swooped on the peaceful protesters who kept vigil at the venue.

In a statement signed by its President and posted on its Twitter handle, ASUU said, “The future of the young people in Nigeria is threatened. They are living in conditions of hopelessness, disintegration of families, and despair about the present and the future. The federal government must lead the way in restoring peace and justice in Nigeria. Security operatives must be stopped from the senseless killing of armless youths.”

It went further to commiserate with families whose children were lost during the #EndSARS protest and also prayed for speed recovery for those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

Below is the full press release: