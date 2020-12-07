ASUU: We Won’t Resume Until FG Pays Withheld Salaries

By Idowu Maryam

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday December 7,2020 said it would not end the strike until the Federal government pays all the salaries of its members it withholding.

ASUUs president , Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, at a telephone interview with Punch correspondent in Lagos, said government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.

Though the reports on November 27 that the union had agreed to end its strike following the Federal Government’s promise to release N70bn to ASUU as earned allowance , But Mr Ogunyemi on Sunday explained that the members were still interacting while waiting for the government to fulfil its promise.

“We are still consulting; we have not finished consultation, by the end of this week we shall make our report public. There are promises government made with dates. Government promised to release salaries of our members. The withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”

He said if the timeline expires this week without the salaries being paid, the union would make a final decision, and with no specific time when the strike would be called off.