At 83, PDP Hails Obasanjo’s Patriotism, Celebrates Achievements

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acclaims former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, for his undiluted patriotism towards the stability, development and cohesiveness of our nation, as he clocks 83.

The party says Chief Obasanjo is a global leader and quintessential nationalist, who places national unity, equity, fairness, transparency as well as democratic values of inclusiveness and the rule of law over every primordial and sectional interests.

The PDP stresses that Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, will continue to celebrate Chief Obasanjo for his administrative ingenuity that led to the nurturing of our democracy, settling of our agonizing foreign debt as well as creating very healthy governance policies that lifted our nation from a debtor and pariah nation to becoming one of the leading economies, and a strong voice in the comity of nations, in line with the vision and manifestos of our great party, the PDP.

The Obasanjo-led PDP administration unarguably revolutionized our critical sectors and made our nation an investment hub with attendant economic prosperity particularly, in telecommunication, agriculture, banking, manufacturing, education, real estate, railways, road infrastructure, electricity, oil and gas, commerce, aviation, health, rural development, among others.

Under the Chief Obasanjo-led PDP administration, Nigerians were economically empowered; welfare of citizens and job creation were prioritized, leading to establishment of various social intervention schemes, massive employment opportunities and a vibrant pension system.

The Obasanjo-led PDP administration also built very strong regulatory institutions including establishing our anti-corruption agencies as well as a well-motivated security system.

The PDP notes that Chief Obasanjo’s active participation in current national issues, even at the age of 83, especially in standing on the side of the people and speaking out against injustice, official manipulations, electoral malpractices, harsh government policies and escalated insecurity, stands him out as a true leader and statesman.

The PDP congratulates the former President on his 83rd birthday and prayed God to continue to bless him and strengthen him so that the nation will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and patriotism.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary