At Least Five Security Personnel Dead In Boko Haram Attack On Borno Govt Convoy

A convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government was attacked near Monguno town, Friday.

The officials had been in transit to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning civilians.

It is still uncertain what the real casualty figure is, but sources say at least five security men might have been killed in the ambush. Reports suggest that the casualties include both police, military personnel, and an unspecified number of civilians.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly seized in the attack.

Governor Zulum had flown in an Airforce chopper to Baga earlier today, where he performed the Friday prayers with troops.

The governor is expected to receive about three thousand civilians who will be transported from IDP camps both in Maiduguri and Monguno on Saturday.

It was, however, gathered that the casualties include both police, military personnel, and an unspecified number of civilians.

An Armoured Personnel Carrier belonging to the police as well as state government vehicles were reportedly hijacked in the attack.

The attack on Friday is the second of its kind, as earlier in July, the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.

Governor Zulum had left Maiduguri, the state capital for the northern part of the state in continuation of a food distribution programme, and a few kilometers to the town, gunmen opened fire on the governor and his entourage.