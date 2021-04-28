“At This Point, We Are All Tired” — Davido Speaks On State Of The Nation, Nigerians React

In the past few weeks, Nigerians have taken to social media to voice out their concerns about the state of the nation and celebrities are not left out of those speaking up.

On Tuesday night, Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, took to his official page on Twitter with a post suggesting that a lot of Nigerians are already tired of all the things going wrong in the country.

The Nigerian celebrity in his short tweet also called on God to have mercy on Nigeria.

In his words: “God help Nigeria …. at this point .. we are all tired…”

His tweet became an avenue for other concerned citizens to speak about their concerns especially as it regards spike in kidnappings and insecurity.

Below are some comments BREAKINGTIMES sighted under the post:

@Doinggood_ wrote: “God has helped us by giving us the right to choose between Good and Bad and the choice was made by some religious leaders.Now listen! Today I am giving you a choice between life and death, between prosperity and disaster. @davido it is now left to us.”

@Rapiderrands wrote: “When Davido admits that we are tired, my brother who the fuck am I not to be tired? 😂🤣😂🤣”

When Davido admits that we are tired, my brother who the fuck am I not to be tired? 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/nxq0ZitIrq — MARD (Rapid Errands) (@Rapiderrands) April 28, 2021

@DikumJerry wrote: “Una wey get money dun tire sefWhat of us wey no con get wetin we go yarn.”

@MyGuyITK: “Even Billionaire Pikin with dual citizenship don taya, but you wey never cross or even get funds to cross to Togo dey support Buhari and herdsmen.”

Even Billionaire Pikin with dual citizenship don taya, but you wey never cross or even get funds to cross to Togo dey support Buhari and herdsmen. https://t.co/NTsO8Ms0kl — Sabi_knows (@MyGuyITK) April 28, 2021

If person like @davido post this kind thing na wetin people like us go do…. Chei…. Abeg BABA if you wan run remember me… https://t.co/95D2sPtxxx — promise Youngboss (@PYoungboss) April 28, 2021