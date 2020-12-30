Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Death Of Nigerian First Professor Of Criminal, Femi Odekunle

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of Femi Odekunle, a professor of criminology and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

Prof. Odekunle’s death was confirmed by Garba Shehu, the Official spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shehu wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC.

“His death is very saddening. His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul.”

Reacting to his death, the former Vice President described it as a “huge loss.”

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, he wrote, “The death of Professor Femi Odekunle is a huge loss. He was a fine gentleman with exceptional academic brilliance. I condole with his family and friends, especially the intellectual community, the government and people of Osun State.

“I pray that the Almighty God shall accept his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”