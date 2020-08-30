Atiku Celebrates Former Governor Of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido On 72nd Birthday

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday joined wellwishers celebrating the 72nd birthday of PDP stalwart and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

“A very hearty birthday greeting to a friend, brother and fellow stalwart of the PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido. On behalf of my family, I join many of your well-wishers to celebrate you and wish you more years of good health and service to the fatherland”, Atiku tweeted.

Also joining in on the felicitations, National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said:

“Happy birthday your excellency, Sule Lamido , may Allah continue to shine his light upon you. Many happy returns, sir”.

Sule Lamido served as Foreign Affairs Minister of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003. He was elected governor of Jigawa State in April 2007. He ran successfully for reelection on 26 April 2011.

Alhaji Sule lamido was born on 30 August 1948 in Birnin Kudu, and he is married to Hajiya Maryam Sule Lamido.