Atiku Commends FG On Decision To Privatise Nation’s Refineries, Assets

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice-president of Nigeria has supported the federal government decision to privatise the nation’s existing refineries and other assets to revamp the country’s economy.

In a statement titled, ‘Privatisation of Refineries and Other Assets: Better Late Than Never’ via his Twitter account on Sunday, Atiku commended the federal government saying a privatized economy would be of better service to the nation and her people.

The statement in part reads, “For decades, I have championed the privatisation of our economy and full deregulation of our oil and gas sector, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency”.

“As chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, I advanced these policies which saw our economy achieve 6 per cent Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth and created jobs for the masses of our people, and amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence”.

Atiku added that “Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management”.

Continuing, “It is always better late than never. And I commend the Federal Government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy”.

“It was never about me. My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people”. The statement reads.