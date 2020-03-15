Atiku commiserates with victims of Abule Ado pipeline explosion

Former Vice President and Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar on Sunday consoled residents affected by the pipeline explosion in parts of Abule Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos state.

The massive blast reportedly rocked neighbouring areas, sparking a massive blaze that destroyed nearby buildings including a school.

Reacting to the explosion, Atiku took to his verified twitter handle, @atiku and wrote: “Sending my prayers to worshippers and residents affected by the pipeline explosion in parts of Abule Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin LGA of Lagos state, especially to those who lost loved ones. I call on the Goverment to mobilise a robust response immediately. -AA”