Atiku Condoles Ben Bruce Over Wife’s Death

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar has condoled the senator representing Bayelsa-East senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, over the lost of his wife to cancer, on Friday morning.

“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken,” Ben Bruce had said in a tweet.

Reacting via his official twitter handle, @atiku, Alh. Atiku wrote: “My good friend and brother, @benmurraybruce, on behalf of my family, I extend our deepest condolences. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. -AA”

