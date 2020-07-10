0 comments

Atiku Condoles With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death

by on July 10, 2020
 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the Bishop of the Kaduna Diocese of the Catholic Church Mathew Hassan Kukah over the loss of his mother Madam Janet Abashen Kukah.


Madam Kukah who was popular the refereed to as Mama Fada died in her a Kaduna home in the early hours of Friday at the age of 88.


Abubakar who shared the condolence message on his twitter handle said ” There is no loss like the loss of a mother, my prayers are with you and your family, may her soul rest in peace”.

READ  LIVE FEED: Ministerial Nominee Screening.
Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 