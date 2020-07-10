Atiku Condoles With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the Bishop of the Kaduna Diocese of the Catholic Church Mathew Hassan Kukah over the loss of his mother Madam Janet Abashen Kukah.



Madam Kukah who was popular the refereed to as Mama Fada died in her a Kaduna home in the early hours of Friday at the age of 88.



Abubakar who shared the condolence message on his twitter handle said ” There is no loss like the loss of a mother, my prayers are with you and your family, may her soul rest in peace”.

My deepest condolences, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah on the loss of your beloved mother, Mrs Janet Abashen Hauwa Kukah. There's no loss like the loss of a mother. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. May her soul rest in peace. -AA pic.twitter.com/nRnqqp7MFt — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 10, 2020