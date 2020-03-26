Atiku Abubakar Donates N50m Towards #COVID19 Relief Fund

In order to contain the dreaded coronavirus and curtail its spread in Nigeria, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged the donation of N50 million, donated on his behalf by Priam Group, as contribution to a relief fund that will form part of the stimulus package.

This was disclosed by Atiku in a tweet on Wednesday.

He tweeted:

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package.”

"To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package." https://t.co/uTjCt6DRID — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 25, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states – Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).