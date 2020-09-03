Atiku Faults FG Over Increase In Electricity Tariff 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejected the increase in electricity tariff, describing it as an insensitive move that only a government who ignores the plight of its citizens can take.

According to him the actions of the Federal government is a total disregard for the challenges of citizens.

Atiku disclosed this on Thursday when he joined a cross section of Nigerians to condemn the implementation of a new price regime by Power Distribution Companies, DISCOs.

He explained that what the government needed to do was to grant more incentives to people to help them bounce back after businesses and families have been hit negatively following the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Approving the implementation of a new electricity price regime by Power Distribution Companies, DISCOs, proves the government’s disregard for the challenges citizens face, he added.

He said, “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

DISCos had announced that they would commence the implementation of the new tariff beginning from from Tuesday September 2 as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

According to the DISCOs, the new rates are categorised by the number of hours the customers are supplied electricity and will ensure full recovery of efficient cost of operations and reasonable rate of return on capital invested by the power firms.

They added that, it will also provide a path for transition to full service-based cost-reflective tariffs by July 2021.