Atiku: Former Vice President Felicitates With Ibori, Eulogises Pa Fasanmi

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday expressed fond prayers towards the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, on the occasion of the latter’s 62nd birthday.

In the statement, Atiku said:

“Dear Chief Ibori, I join your family and friends in celebrating you on your 62nd birthday. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant you more years in good health”.

Atiku, who contested against current Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, extended his well wishes to Founder/Chairman of BUA group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), saying he has “distinguished himself as an astute businessman who continues to create jobs and opportunities”.

“His philanthropy and charitable causes speak eloquently to the depth of his humanity. My family rejoices with him and his family on the occasion of his 60th birthday. May the Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health and service to humanity. Ameen”, Atiku said.

He further touched on the death of Afenifere Chieftain, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, saying:

“Chief Ayo Fasanmi belonged in the elite club of the founding fathers of our country. He was also actively involved in the push for the restoration of democracy. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest”.