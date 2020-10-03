WarOnSars: Atiku Labels SARS ‘Oppressor Of Masses’ Under Buhari’s Government

Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as being filled with rogue elements.
In a series of tweets via his official twitter handle, @atiku on Saturday, Atiku said President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately restructure the unit and make it accountable to the people.
SARS have killed many Nigerians in recent years, and the unit has failed to change despite widespread outcry.
Earlier today, there were three reports of extra-judicial killings in Abuja, Rivers and Delta.
The victims, all of whom were reportedly unarmed, died on the spot.
Atiku said Buhari should not sit by and watch police officers commit grievous rights abuses.
Below is Atiku’s full statement:
