Atiku Mourns Ex-Ogun Senator, Buruji Kashamu

Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice President, has condoled with the family and friends of ex-Ogun East Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu, who was a member of the 8th Senate, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, at a Lagos hospital, as disclosed by Senator Ben Murray Bruce in a tweet.

Reacting, Atiku on Twitter, prayed that his soul Rest In Peace.

Atiku tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of late Senator Buruji Kashamu. May the Almighty Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and heal the loved ones he left behind.”

Kashamu, 62, served as a Senator representing Ogun-East in the eighth National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He joins a list of prominent Nigerians who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo state, have also passed on from COVID-19 complications.

Kashamu’s Spokesman, Austin Oniyokor, in a statement, on Saturday night, said his boss would be buried according to Islamic rites, in his hometown of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, by 12pm, on Sunday (today).